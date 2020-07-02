DeaconsIllustrated - Rising junior RJ Godfrey has high major interest

R.J. Godfrey had a really strong finish to his sophomore year at North Gwinnett (Ga.) when he went head-to-head with Auburn five-star point guard signee Sharife Cooper and more than held his own. The 6-foot-6 small forward showed a versatile skill-set and top level athleticism that will have college coaches intrigued. Since June 15th when prospects in the 2022 class could start having direct communication with college coaches, Godfrey has heard from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and several mid-major programs. Right now, he holds offers from Kennesaw State and UAB. Godfrey comes from really good bloodlines. His father Randall Godfrey starred for Georgia’s football team as a linebacker before playing 12 seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Godfrey discussed the recent attention from high major programs.

Auburn: “They said they remember me from when we played McEachern in the state tournament. My AAU coach told me they are going to be watching play this year.” Georgia: “I went to a lot of Georgia football games growing up because my dad played there. He always wanted us to be Georgia Bulldogs. I don’t really know a ton about them yet, but I talked to Coach [Chad] Dollar. He likes my game.” Georgia Tech: “They also mentioned seeing me play in the McEachern state playoff game. They said they were very interested in me.” Louisville: “I grew up watching Louisville. I remember watching the game when Kevin Ware got hurt and I don’t know why but I’ve always liked watching them since then.” Wake Forest: “They talked to me about coming up to campus after the dead period is over. They are interested in my game. I talked to an assistant coach there.”

RIVALS' REACTION